Kathleen Nigro (nee Zampaglione) 82, passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Mary’s Church in Nutley at 10:45 a.m. Entombment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark lived in Belleville for the last 55 years. She was a former secretary with Prudential Insurance in Newark.

She was the wife of the late William Nigro for 56 years; mother of Joseph J. Nigro, John W. Nigro and Shirley DiLauri (aka daughter), daughter of the late John and Mary Cella Zampaglione; and sister of Elizabeth Piegaro. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and many life long true friends.