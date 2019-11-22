Genevieve Zarillo (nee Bruckener) 92, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The funeral memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Interment is private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Irvington, Mrs. Zarillo lived in Bloomfield for the last 42 years. She was a retired secretary for Royal Insurance in East Hanover.

She was the mother of Regina Doyle and her husband Thomas, Janice and Jennifer Zarillo; sister of Charlotte, Eleanor and the late Kenneth and Betty Lou; grandmother of Thomas, Courtney, Danielle and Alyssa and great grandmother of Ashlyn and Gavin.