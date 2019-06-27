Rachel Burnett 91, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Little Nursing Home in Montclair.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. The funeral mass was offered in Sacred Heart Church Bloomfield. Interment private. Please express condolences at

Born in Montclair, Mrs. Burnett lived in Bloomfield for the last 60 years. She was a legal secretary.

She was the wife of Charles R. Burnett for 66 years, mother of Gary and Jeff and his wife Marcia, grandmother of Veronica and Jillian and sister of the late Ann, Ralph and Sally.