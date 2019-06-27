Doris Dunnigan

Doris DunniganDoris Dunnigan (nee Stead), on Tuesday June 25, 2019 of Nutley. Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St Bloomfield. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Doris was the wife of the late John H. Dunnigan for 62yrs. She was the beloved mother of Kathleen Dodd and her husband Michael, Eileen Belmonte and her husband Jerry, Patricia Ulrich and her husband Larry, grandmother of Alyssa, Ryan, Amy, Stephanie, Kevin, Tommy and great grandmother of Wren & Jack Heede.

She was born in Lyndhurst, NJ. and was a life long resident of Bloomfield, NJ. She died at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She was 93yrs old.

Retired as a bookkeeper for the township of Bloomfield, She graduated Bloomfield High School, the class of 1943.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzehimers Association in her memory.