Rudy Gerhard passed away on June 25, 2019. He was 88. Born and raised in East Orange, he also lived in Irvington and West Orange before moving to Morris County in 1996.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Paula (née Adamcik) & his sister Eleanor “Tootsie” Cangelosi.

His first love was baseball, and he was written up in many newspaper articles in the Newark Evening News, often compared to Bob Feller. He was a Yankee fan. He also coached & managed Little League in West Orange. In 2000, he was a member of the Embers baseball team, travelled to eastern US and even won a championship.

After graduating high school, he attended Panzer College before serving in the Korean Conflict in active combat where his squad was called “Little Joe”. Years later, around 2003, he received a medal from Morris County for his service & valor.

He worked at Schering-Ploughing in Union & Kenilworth for 40 years, working his way through the ranks to supervisor, never missing a day of work.

Beloved husband of Rose (Palmere), 62 years, cherished father to daughters Roanne Walsh & husband Michael, Christine McDonald & husband John, son David & wife Lisa and son Scott & his girlfriend Michelle Maciuta.

Lovingly known as “Popie” & adored by grandchildren Megan & husband Tim Ferris, Michael McDonald, Melissa Gerhard & her boyfriend Robert Prezioso, Joseph Gerhard, James Gerhard, Christopher McDonald and Caitlin McDonald and his great grandchildren Leah and Joseph Ferris.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Tuesday at 10:30AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Hours of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8PM.