Franklin “Frankie O” Elwood Osmun 53, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home in Belleville, NJ

Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, he spent most of his life in Bloomfield/Belleville.

Frankie will always be remembered for his big personality, and his even bigger heart. His love for his family was unconditional, especially for his son Dylan and his Sarah Jean.

He is survived by his “Sweetie” of 17 years, Susan Grena; His parents John Osmun, JoAnn DeGisi, and Thomas DeGisi; Children Dylan and Sarah Osmun; Sister RoseAnn Sandora and husband John, Brother John Osmun and wife Gabriele, Sister Lisa Paddy and Sister -in- law Delia DiCarlo, and Sister Laura Carvente; Loving Nephews: Sammy, Clinton, Cody, and Vinny; Loving Nieces: Amber, Ashlie, Cassandra, Amanda, Jayda, and Jes; Extended family Joseph, Kaytee, and Jeremy Grena, and many friends.

“Frankie O, “ the man with the biggest heart will be missed by many.

