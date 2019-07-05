Anna O’Donnell (nee Moretti), 90, of Bloomfield, NJ passed away Saturday June 29th, 2019 at Arbor Glen Center in Cedar Grove.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church Bloomfield on Saturday July 13th at 10:30AM. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Brooklyn, Anna lived in Brooklyn, Orange and the last 30 years in Bloomfield. She was a retired assembler for Solid State in Bloomfield as well as a homemaker. Anna was a member of the Rosary Altar Society Sacred Heart Church.

Anna was the wife of the late Gerard W. O’Donnell. Mother of Gerard and his wife Amy, Joseph and his wife Cathy and the late John and his late wife Irene. Sister of George Moretti and the late Catherine Striano, Lena Moretti and Vincent Moretti. Grandmother of Armand, Jaime, Marisol, Sharon, Devon and Dylan.