Frederick Celluro, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m.

Born in Newark, Mr. Celluro was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He was the owner operator of Fred & Son Deli & Catering for 23 years. He graduated Bloomfield High School 1958.

Letterman in Baseball, Basketball and Football, member of the 1956-1957 Bloomfield H.S. Basketball Team that compiled 64 straight victories. As a life long resident of Bloomfield, Fred has received numerous awards; Local BPA Man of the Year, Bloomfield Recreation Dept. Man of the Year, Bloomfield Athletic Hall of Fame (Individual and Team). In addition Fred sponsored and coached Freddie Foxes Softball Team, coached the Bloomfield Suburban Travelling Softball Team and won numerous championships, He was ASA umpire for over 20 years and was instrumental in the inception of William Foley Football League.

He was the devoted husband of Viola (Palma) Celluro for 57 years, dear father of Tammy Mazzie and her husband William, Thomas Celluro and his wife Sheila and the late Jeannine Nopple, brother of Leonard and loving grandfather of James, William, Brittany, William, River and Sedona.