Catherine M. Riess passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Alaris in Kearny, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment Private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Mrs. Riess was born in North Bergen she lived most of her life in Bayonne and the past few years in Belleville. . She was a purchasing agent for Allied Beverage Group in Carlstadt for many years. Her Joy was raising her family as a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was the wife of the late Hugh E. Bell. Beloved mother of George Bell & his wife Linda, Greg Bell & his wife Greta, Beth Cronin & her husband Glen, Cathleen Hennessey & her husband Jeff, Colleen Palomino & Her Husband Jose. Grandmother of Kevin & Alex Bell, Nadia Bell, Jason & Brenden Cronin, Liam, Aidan, & Ryan Hennessey, Jose Jr & Alexa Palomino.