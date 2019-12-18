Michael A. Marchitello Sr., 58, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover at 11:00a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Belleville, N.J., Michael lived most of his life in Livingston, N.J., and the last twenty-three years in East Hanover. Michael will be remembered for his big heart and the smiles and laughter he brought to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His heart was enormous even in death, he chose to improve someone else’s life with the gift of organ, tissue and eye donations.

Michael was self employed and the owner of Auto Imports; Auto Repair and Used Car Dealership. His favorite hobbies included: weight lifting, motorcycle riding, boating, but what brought him the most joy was helping people in need and animal rescue.

He was the son of Carmen and Joyce McNaughten Marchitello; loving father of Michael Marchitello Jr. and the brother of Anthony Marchitello, Kathryn Marchitello, Joyce Aromando (Marchitello), and Jessica Marchitello. Michael also leaves behind many loving friends, and family members, as well as his adoring four legged best friend, Freckles. Michael will be deeply missed by his number one best friend; his son.