Richard D. Sorice, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 am. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Greensburg, Pa, Mr. Sorice lived most of his life in Bloomfield and worked as a plumbing inspector for the Township of Bloomfield. He was an army veteran and member of the Bloomfield Elks and was a former American Legion Exalted Ruler.

He was the husband of Rosemarie Complitano Sorice for 62 years, father of Richard A. Sorice and the late Ronald Sorice, grandfather of Ronica Russo, and brother of Ronald Sorice, Veronica Eliott, JoAnn Wotus and Daniel Sorice.