Robert W. Freeman, 78, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Amelia Joy Freeman and his sons, Robert G. Freeman and wife Gayle of Matawan, NJ; Thomas R. Freeman and wife, Deborah of Bloomfield, NJ; Daniel R. Freeman and wife, Renee of Medford, NJ; and 8 grandchildren, Ashley Downey, Thomas R. Freeman Jr., Daniel J. Freeman, Christopher Freeman, Ryan H. Freeman, Mathew R. Freeman, Megan E. Freeman and Marc C. Freeman.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Cremation is private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com