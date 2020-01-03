Edward F. Heussler 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Visitation is on Sunday from 3-7-p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Brooklyn N.Y., Mr. Heussler lived in Bloomfield since 1962. He worked in management at New York Telephone, retiring after many years. He was a long time usher at Sacred Heart Church, volunteered at their food pantry and was named Man of the Year with the Holy Name Society.

He was the husband of the late Rita (O’Brien) Heussler; father of Robert and his late wife Marcia, Thomas, Edward Jr, and his partner Janice Schuettlerand Kevin and his wife Donna; grandfather of Jonathan, Ryan, Stephen nd Dr. Gary Heussler; great grandfather of Tabitha and Nathaniel.