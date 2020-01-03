Rafael G. Estrada

Rafael “Ralph/Paeng” G. Estrada, 78, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday at O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. The funeral service was at the Funeral Home on

January 3rd. The funeral mass at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhomce.com

Born in the Philippines, Rafael lived in Bloomfield for the last 38 years. He was a retired accountant for UMDNJ in Newark. He was a longtime member of the Ilocandia Association, FLP Care & Mentoring Center, and Bloomfield Senior Center.

Rafael was the husband of the late Lydia Domingo Estrada; father of Gerald and his wife Jill, Jason and his wife Eddielyn, and Kenneth and his wife Charo; brother of Sr. Joseph Estrada, Rita Talaverra, Esperanza Villamaria, Antonio Estrada, Remedios Ash, Pedro Estrada, Rosario Borja and the late Teresita, Jose, Ramon and Angel. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren (Alanna, Lily,Maya, Lucas & Noah).

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Association and/or Daughters of St. Paul in Boston, MA.