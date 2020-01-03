Flora Dejesus Espina

Flora Dejesus Espinal— our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother — passed away Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home in Bloomfield, NJ. Born November 20th, 1936, in the Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of Analinda Genao and Jose Del Carmen Liz.

Flora, known as Mamá Flora, is survived by her 16 children, 35 grandchildren, and 39 great grandchildren. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and children in the late 1970’s. Mamá Flora’s life has been a testament of the light, beauty, and delicacy of God’s love that has reached the lives of many that have crossed her path.

The funeral service took place on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at O’Boyle Funeral Homes. The open casket mass was on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 361 Highland Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com