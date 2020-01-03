Angelo Lamola, 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends was invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Lamola resided in Bloomfield for the last 37 years. He was a retired shipping clerk from E.J. Brooks in Newark and was a very talented musician who played in a number of bands.

He was the beloved husband of Sandy (Caycedo) Lamola for 47 years, brother of Rosa Lamola; loving brother in law of Donna, Deborah (Joseph), Lisa (Richard) Gina and John; uncle of Vienna, Marlena, Joseph and Sean.