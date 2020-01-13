Nichole J. Castellano, 35, of Bloomfield, N.J. passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

She is survived by her devoted and loving parents Lisa Castellano and Anthony Castellano. She was loved by her sisters Gianna, Brooklyn and baby brother Anthony, her wonderful loving grandparents William And Eileen (deceased) Byrne, Anthony and Marilyn Castellano. Aunts and Uncles, April Sambataro (deceased), Jennifer and Domenic DiStefano, Helen Castellano, her cousins Joseph, Matthew, Joelle, Domenic and William.

Nicole was loved dearly by everyone who got a chance to know her. She was caring, generous, and put others needs before her own. She was a Jack of all trades. There was nothing she couldn’t do, tattoos, hairdressing, etc.

NICHOLE WILL BE MISSED

“Meet you under the green tree”

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com