Monica C. Arias, 45, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Joseph University Medical Center in Paterson, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. Interment was at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Born in Ecuador, Ms. Arias lived most of her life in Bloomfield and worked as a make up artist at Bloomingdale’s at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

She was the daughter of Mario and Cecilia Arias, sister of Xavier and his wife Michelle and Daniel and his wife Stefani, partner of Joseph Krokus and aunt of Kaitlyn and Alessandra. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.