Jennie M. Puglisi passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020.

Services for Gioachina “Jennie” Puglisi was held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 307-309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. A memorial service was held, followed by internment in Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, she lived in Bloomfield and East Orange for most of her life.

Surviving are her niece, Maria Molinelli, and nephews, Frank and Anthony.