Dolores Sabato (nee Giordano) 87, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church 76 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glen Ridge, Mrs. Sabato lived most of her life in Bloomfield and the last 40 years in Millburn. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1951 and worked as a receptionist – secretary for the King James Nursing Home in Chatham for many years.

She was the mother of Victoria Cryan and her husband Martin James Cryan, Peter Anthony Jr.; and his wife Lisa, Paul and his wife Dorian and Valerie Lambrecht and her husband Steven. She was the former wife of the late Peter A. Sabato; sister of the late Elizabeth Walsh and Gloria Zaramba; grandmother of Christopher Cryan, Paul Sabato Jr., Alexa Sabato and Andrew Lambrecht.