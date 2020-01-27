Argentina German, 88, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 am. The funeral mass will be offered at St Peters Church in Belleville at 10:00am. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Visitation is on Monday from 5-9 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, she came to the United States in 1963. and resided most of her life in Newark and the last 9 years in Belleville. She was a caring and devoted mother and grandmother, living her life to care for her beloved family. She loved to travel and was like by all people she met with her contagious smile.

Argentina was the beloved wife of 58 yrs. of Dario German. Devoted mother of Porfirio, Edwin, and Alfred. Beloved grandmother of Jasmine, Natasha, Alexander, Josiah, & Giovanni. Sister of Angela Ortiz, Luis Lara, Lidia Ortiz, Hugo Ortiz, and the late Manuel Ortiz.