Thomas Stivale, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Society House in Livingston, NJ. He celebrated his 100th birthday this past October.

Born in Bloomfield NJ, He was a life long resident of Bloomfield. He was a retired truck driver for Drinx Plus, in Secaucus, NJ. Mr Stivale was a Veteran of the United States army serving in World War II where he was a prisoner of war. honored by the Township of Bloomfield by being the Grand Marshall of the Memorial Day Parade.

He was the husband of the late Pauline Morrell Stivale. Father of Joanne Cerruto and Rose Falchi. Grandfather of Dawn Cerruto-Kirkowski and her husband Thomas and Steve Cerruto. Was also predeceased by 2 sisters and 3 brothers

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Disable American Veterans Association, in his memory.