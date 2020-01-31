Patrick P. McGinniss, 62, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of his life on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Interment was private. A memorial service will be held during the visitation. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glen Ridge, Mr. McGinnis was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He was retired from USA Security of Clifton where he worked as a security guard. He was a Bloomfield Elks past exalted ruler as well as member of the VFW.

He was the husband of Kathleen Niosi for 21 years; brother of Bernard and his wife Tammy and Mary Moreno. His is also survived by 2 nieces and 1 nephew.