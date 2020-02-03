Frank Farinella, 95, ( aka Big Jack & Smackers) passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at

Born in Newark, Frank lived in Bloomfield for the last 54 years and was retired form the City of Newark Maintenance Department. Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore, Atlantic City and was a huge “wrestling” fan while enjoying his beer.

He was the husband of the late Josephine T. Farinella (nee Greco) for 58 years who was the love of his life; brother of Joseph and his wife Barbara of Bloomfield, Morris of Bloomfield, Catherine Cokgun and her late husband Irfan of Trenton, Rose of Bloomfield, Mickey and his wife Yvonne of Kearny, JoAnn Damiano and her husband Tony of Rahway and the late Charlie, Jimmy, Sammy, and Tony Farinella; brother in law of Dolores Farinella of Delaware and the late Marilyn and Mary Farinella. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews that he called his Doodlebugs.