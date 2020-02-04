Spencer Pierre Ferdinand was born on January 7, 1958 in Port-Au Prince, Haiti to the late Andre and Myrtha. Penny, as he was affectionately called by his mother, was the eldest son of his parents four children. He departed this life suddenly on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Hillside, New Jersey.

Spencer was educated in the Brooklyn Public School System. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Hobart College. He earned a Masters in Business Administration from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Spencer was a wordsmith and master of the English language. He enjoyed helping others with their writings; and was known to have helped many secure grants, acceptance into higher education or obtain new jobs.

Spencer was always willing to help anyone he could. He would use his creativity and innovative ideas to ensure those he helped were successful. If he wrote or corrected your writing you were winning!!

Spencer had an extensive background in banking and later was employed by the Queens Economic Development Corporation, City of Richmond Economic Development and Newark Fighting Back.

Spencer was a talented cook. He cooked for pure enjoyment and shared his delicious delights with everyone. You dare not ask him to make something twice…it never came out the same way! He was a “one pot master” as he didn’t like washing dishes. Everything was either cooked in a crock pot or pressure cooker. His last dish was a “Sunday Sauce” filled with peppers, onions and garlic his favorite household staples.

In addition, he loved listening to jazz music, especially on WBGO. He was a creative and talented craftsman; and an avid reader of science fiction. There wasn’t much he wouldn’t try to cook, build or read.

Believe it or not he liked to shop. Finding bargains at garage sales, on Amazon, at Unique’s Thrift, Walmart, Harbor Freight and Sears stores were his some of his favorites. He refused to pay full price for ANYTHING!

Spencer really enjoyed traveling. Well, maybe not enjoyed; but he traveled to places near and far at the request of his beloved. He liked cruising as he always felt that he could get a good deal; and didn’t like long airplane rides.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Ellison and two daughters Rainey and Micheaux Ferdinand; one grandson, Christian; his beloved mother Myrtha; two sisters Elvire Ferdinand and Sandra Colon; and one brother Jerry Ferdinand; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, family and his loyal friend, LeKeshea.

Visitation was Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. The Funeral Service was celebrated at the Funeral Home. Cremation was private. Express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com