Walter S. Kucher, Jr.

Walt was born in Newark, NJ and lived most of his 77 years in Bloomfield. He was a graduate of BHS class of 1960 and still has many high school friends: 0-11. He was a 1964 graduate of Rutgers CAS. He earned his MSW from the Rutgers School of Social Work and had additional LCSW certification.

He worked in Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation for the State of New Jersey in Union and Essex counties. He became the Deputy Director of the Drug Treatment Demonstration Project in Hudson County where he worked with treatment providers, medical staff, government officials and construction companies. After retiring from the state he worked for the Straight and Narrow Rehabilitation program in the Diocese of Paterson. He was also closely associated with AA throughout his career and has many devoted friends in that family.

He was fluent in Spanish and was a world traveler from Bangkok to Beijing, Alaska to Antarctica, St Petersberg to Santorini, Macchu Picchu, Katmandu and the Galapagos. His passion was cars: mechanical repair, upkeep and general fun.

He was married to Lynn Rosenthal Kucher for 25 years. He leaves behind three beautiful and successful children: David (Chris), Norwalk CT; Greg (Francois), Manhattan; and Jennifer Csatlos (Mike) and his adored grandson Owen Csatlos of Morris Plains, NJ. Also left behind is his caring sister Dr, Catherine Tugman (Al) of Bridgeton, NJ and many cousins and devoted friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Maurice House, 1719 W Main Street, Millville, NJ 08332.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. A Catholic Funeral Service will take place at 1:30 p.m.

