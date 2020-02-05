Robert Eliot Bird, 96, of Southern Pines, NC, died February 2, 2020 at St Joseph of the Pines in Southern Pines.

A committal service will be held at 12:15PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Emmanuel Episcopal

Church, 350 E. Massachusetts Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387. A celebration of his life is planned for March 18, 2020 in Jupiter Florida.

Robert was born on October 23, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph William Bird and the late Edith Dunkerton Bird. His family moved to Maplewood, New Jersey when he was 2 years old. He

graduated from Columbia High School in 1942 and served in the Army Air Force during the Second World War as a Weatherman. He graduated from Lafayette College in 1949 and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He went to work at Prudential Insurance Company as a cost analyst and retired after 33 years. He was an active member of St. George’s Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and as Treasurer for many years. He was a member of the Maplewood Club and Rock Spring Golf and Country Club.

After living in Maplewood for 62 years he and his wife, Mary Anne moved to Seven Lakes in 1988 where they were members of Beacon Ridge Golf Club. They moved to Belle Meade in 2001.

He is survived his daughter Wendy Wiley of Belfast Maine; a step daughter, Carroll Schweikert of Key West, Florida; stepsons Kenneth Schweikert of Belfast Maine, Richard Schweikert and David Schweikert, both of Searsport Maine; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Anne Loblein Bird and his brother Joseph Marston Bird.

