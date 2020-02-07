Richard E, Corcoran, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home in Henderson, Nevada.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glen Ridge, he lived most of his life there and the last 7 years in Nevada. He was a police officer with the Borough of Glen Ridge, retiring after 25 years.

He was the father of Sean and his wife Shannon, Kevin and his wife Julie and the late Richard Corcoran; brother of James, Dianne Irvin, John and Brian. former husband of Claire Wade and grandfather of Bram, Murphy, Kaya and Halle. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.