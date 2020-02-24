Florencia Legaspi, 95, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home in Bloomfield, surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in the Philippines, Mrs. Legaspi resided in Bloomfield.

She was the wife of the late Lut Legaspi for 52 years, mother of Christina, Danilo, Enrico, Flordeliza, Gerardo and Libby.