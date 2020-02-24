Mary Isabel Reed (nee Singerline) 99, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Alaris @ Belgrove in Kearny.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. A prayer service will be held during the visitation. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Born in East Newark, Mrs. Reed was a lifelong resident of Kearny. She worked with Blue Cross & Blue Shield in Newark, retiring after many years.

She was the wife of the late Robert J. Reed, mother of Robert, Bruce and his wife Sirinart, Keith and the late Brian Reed. She was the eldest of ten children. Her wisdom, spirit and laugh will be sorely missed.