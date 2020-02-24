Matthew J. Florczak 52, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York, surrounded by his wife and son and his loving Mulvihill family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday February 21, 2020. The funeral mass was offered at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny Ave., Kearny. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Please express condolences at

Born in Livingston, he lived most of his life in Bloomfield before moving to Kearny and the last 2 years in Lyndhurst. He worked as a carpenter with Ed Leske Construction in Union and was a member of the St. Valentine’s Athletic Group and the Matt Talbot Group.

He was the husband of Bridget Ann (Mulvihill) Florczak; father of Michael Florczak; son of Delorese Cassidy and the late Stanley Florczak; brother of Diane Florczak and Denise Malizia. He was the son in law of Michael and Bernice Brennan Mulvihill and also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.