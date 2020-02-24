Dorothee Somers McKenna, 76, of Avon by the Sea, N.J., died on February 10, 2020.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend a visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Avon on Saturday, February 22, 2020, immediately followed by a Memorial Mass. Internment at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Wall, NJ, followed by a celebration of her life at The Breakers, 1507 Ocean Avenue in Spring Lake, NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Dorothee was the wife of Hugh McKenna for 48 years, mother of Maeve and Hugh James, sister of Jayne and the late William Somers and sister-in-law of Mary (O’Boyle), Regina (Hennon), Kathleen and Deirdre McKenna. She was also the loving “Nana” to Genevieve, Beatrice and Lillian.

Dorothee was born in Florida, where her father was stationed in the Army, but spent her childhood in Jersey City, NJ, after her family moved there when she was an infant. She attended St. Bridget’s Grammar School, where she met the love of her life, Hugh. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and Jersey City State College where she earned her degree in elementary education.

Dorothee taught for over 30 years, primarily in Kearny, NJ, continuing her tenure there even after moving to Avon-by-the-Sea in 1977 to raise their children. She remained a resident of Avon for 43 years.

Dorothee was a member of the Avon Garden Club and enjoyed playing Mahjong, antique shopping, sitting on her porch, bragging about her children, doting on her granddaughters and book club with her friends. She treasured her marriage to Hugh, and the many memories they made together: the two were inseparable to the last.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation,

sandyovarian.org.