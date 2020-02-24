Joseph Emil Anzalone

June 4, 1929 – February 21, 2020

Joseph Anzalone of West Orange, NJ died peacefully at home on February 21, 2020.

His wife of nearly 60 years, R. Barbara (LaSardo), and sister, Toni Anzalone, predeceased him.

He leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law Linda (George) Woolley of Bethesda, MD, Carole Anzalone-Newman (Douglas Newman) of South Orange, MaryJo (Anthony) DeFranco of South Orange, and Nancy Anzalone of San Diego, CA. In addition, he leaves seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He leaves a sister-in-law, Yolanda Holzer of Manalapan, and many nieces and nephews, including Rudy Alcide of Fairfield. He also leaves his companion, Rennie DeJonge of Paterson.

Joe graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY and served in the US Navy.

He created and led a successful business, Thermco, in Clifton. He was a past president and member of the local chapter of UNICO National and the American Legion.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm. at Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, N.J. A Mass will be on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Verona, followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery East Hanover, N.J.

