Betty Ann Duva (nee: Hern), 81 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville. Born September 16, 1938 in Orange, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield.

She was a retired Bank Teller for the Provident Bank of Bloomfield (Broad Street Branch) where she worked for over 20 years, retiring in 2004. Betty’s family and friends were important in her life. She kept in touch with her former bank employee friends and would get together with them often. She was always in the kitchen cooking for her family. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching General Hospital, going shopping and was a cat lover. When it came to music, Elvis and the Beatles were her passion.

She is predeceased by her husband, John (2002). She is the beloved mother of Sharon Gietter (Lonnie), James “Jim” Duva & his girlfriend, Lori Pagano, John J. Duva (Angela), Michael Duva (Rose), Susan Torster (Kurt) & Valerie Kovacs (Lee), cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Levandoski -Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends attended A Celebration of Life on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.