Arlene LoCicero (nee: Carpenter), 76 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020. Born January 20, 1944 in the Bronx, she lived in Bloomfield for the past 45 years. She was a retired Data Entry Operator.

She is predeceased by her husband, Gaetano. She is the beloved mother of Kim Beese & her husband, Robert, cherished grandmother of Grant Gordon, Bryce Beese & Tyler Simpson.

Graveside Services took place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington.

Arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation, 44 Bay Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

