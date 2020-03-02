Virginia Lois Murphy O’Neill, 91, went to her heavenly home on February 11, 2020.

Virginia was born in Glen Ridge on July 2, 1928 to Walter and Laura Leah Murphy. She attended Bloomfield schools and was a member of The Old First Church on the Green. Ginny married Robert (Bob) O’Neill in 1947, and they raised their family and continued to live in the house on Reigate Road for sixty-one years.

Ginny was an executive secretary for Smithklein Beecham, first in Clifton and then in Parsippany for forty-two years. She was an active member of Grace Church in Nutley, where she taught Sunday school, delivered flowers to housebound members, and helped with vacation Bible school.

The O’Neills were avid travelers who visited many countries around the world. In retirement, Ginny and Bob spent winters in Jensen Beach, FL, where they were active participants of the Jensen Beach Club resort/community. Every summer, Ginny and Bob vacationed in Lavalette, where they welcomed their family to join them. The beach was Ginny’s “happy place.”

Ginny’s was a cheerful and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored her family. She enjoyed writing poetry and singing silly songs, handed down from her mother, that her grandchildren and great- grandchildren remember and will carry on.

Bob passed away in 2008, and after several years alone, Ginny sold her house in Bloomfield and went to live with her daughter in Wayne. Her heart, however, was always in Bloomfield. Ginny was loved and will be remembered by her daughter, Joan MacMullen, and her husband, Tony, her son, R. Scott O’Neill and his wife, Jennifer, grandchildren, Joey (and Christa) Jarosiewicz, Michael Jarosiewicz, Tracey ( and Wes)Brown , Jimmy( and Jen) MacMullen, Jeffrey (and Laura) MacMullen, Zachary O’Neill (Taylor), Griffin O’Neill, Elisabeth MacMullen and Brianna MacMullen, and great-grandchildren, Megyn, Kirsten, and Haley MacMullen, Jack andLuke Jarosiewicz, Porter O’Neill, and Stephanie Guerra.

Ginny was also predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Jarosiewicz, in 2001.

Arrangements on February 14, 2020 by the Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

www.levandoskigrillo.com

Funeral Service were celebrated at at Grace Episcopal Church, 200 Highfield Lane, Nutley, NJ 07110

Interment at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.