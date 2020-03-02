Clara Román Rosero transitioned surrounded by her loving children at the age of 56 on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Athi, as she was called affectionately by her family, and Clarita as she was called by her friends was the most caring, loving and kind person. Clarita’s greatest love was her family and her children are proud to call her Mom.

Clarita was born in Colombia and moved to New Jersey years ago. She made a beautiful life for herself and her family. She worked as a Team Leader/Inspector at Weiss-Aug Inc. in Fairfield, New Jersey for several years. She was very proud of her work. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, and visiting new places accompanied by her children. Some of her favorite places are Santorini- Greece, Medellin- Colombia and The Great Falls- Canada.

Clara continues to live through her husband Daniel Roman, her three children Ana Loreny Quintero- Liranzo, Cesar Quintero and Daniel A. Roman, her two sisters Yolanda Rosero, Marisol Jaramillo, her extended family and friends.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home located at 44 Bay Ave, Bloomfield NJ 07003. www.levendoskigrillo.com on February 15, 2020.