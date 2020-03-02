Frank Szivek, 50, passed away quietly in his sleep on January 19th, 2020.

After fighting renal failure for 9 years, his battle is finally over.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Nenad and Stojanka Rancic and Johann and Josefina Szivek & his beloved parents Adam and Jelica Szivek.

He is survived by his beloved nephew Michael, his former sister in law Kristen, his future sister in law Mary Ann with her children, and his loving brother.

In Frank’s eyes, his brother could do no wrong.

The family would like to personally thank Sylvia, Tracy, Marcus, Meredith, Svetlana, Phillip Valeria and all the other staff that have cared for Frank the past 22 years.

A Memorial Service was celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. www.levendoskigrillo.com