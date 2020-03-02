Harry W. Lexa, 92 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge.

Born February 20, 1928 in Newark, to the late Henry & Mary Lexa, he lived in Irvington before moving to Bloomfield in 1961. He was a proud US Navy Veteran serving in the late 1940’s. In 1952 he married his bride, Thelma Smart, they recently celebrated 68 wonderful years together. He was retired Lithographer from Barton Press of Newark where he was employed for over 20 years.

Harry was a member of the Elks Lodge & the Old Guard of Nutley. He enjoyed several cruise trips with his wife. Harry liked the simple things in life. Spending time at the shore, reading the Star Ledger, trying his luck with the Lotto and “people watch”. His family would jokingly say he was social to a fault, you knew what was on his mind.

He is the beloved husband of Thelma (nee: Smart), cherished father of Joyce Lexa & Judy Sochon and her husband Scott, proud and loving grandfather of Mandy Essbach & Cosette Sochon & great-grandson, Nelson Essbach.

Arrangements by the Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Mausoleum Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.