Rose J. Gentile (nee Fiorello) 99, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Arbor Glen Center in Cedar Grove.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Francis Xavier Church in Newark. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhomc.com

Born in Belleville, Mrs. Gentile lived in Bloomfield for the last 55 years. She was retired from Solid State in Bloomfield where she was an assembler.

She was the wife of the late Philip Gentile for 45 years; mother of Beverly Coveleski and Arlene Perez. She was predeceased by 4 brothers and 7 sisters and is survived by 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.