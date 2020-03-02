Elaine Gloria Allen, 75, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home in East Orange.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield on Monday. Interment at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

Born in Orange, Mrs. Allen lived most of her life in East Orange. She retired 11 years ago after working many years as a nursing supervisor for the city of Clifton. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Fraternity.

She was the wife of Payton Edward Allen, Jr. for 54 years; mother of Janine Allen and sister of Gary Bass.