Jean Marcheel, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. The funeral mass was offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Ms. Marcheel lived in Bloomfield for the last 51 years. She was a retired secretary from Port Authority of N.Y. and N.J. and volunteered at the Bloomfield Public Library.

She was the daughter of the late Michael and Blanch Potrowski Marcheel; sister of Michael and his wife Julia; aunt of Michele Finkler and her husband Joseph, Mary Levine and her husband Arthur and the late Joseph Marcheel. She was the great aunt of Cathy, Julianne, Joseph, Jocelyn, Joseph and Jessie.