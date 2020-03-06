Robert J. Vogel III, 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home in Caldwell.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception in Upper Montclair. Visitation is on Monday from 5-8 p.m.

Born in Montclair, Mr. Vogel lived in Glen Ridge, Upper Montclair and the last 5 years in Caldwell. He was the owner of Supreme Brand in Caldwell.

He was the husband of Nancy (O’Rourke) Vogel; father of Robert J Vogel and his wife Laura and the late Rory Vogel; brother of Mary Vogel, Christine Vogel, Virginia Volpe, Mark FX Vogel M.D. and his wife Teresa, David P. Vogel M.D., Eric Vogel and his wife Anna Marie and grandfather of Ryan Vogel.