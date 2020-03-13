Robert W. Kozak, 67, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday March 8, 2020. A service was held during the visitation. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Robert was a life long resident of Bloomfield, and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1971. He was a self employed painter.

He was the father of Jenna Rose Siegrist and her husband Kevin, Domenica Mary Oliveria and her husband Marcelo and Anthony C. Kozak and his fiancée Kelly McDermott; brother of Peter and his wife Barbara, Patricia and Barbara. He was the former husband of Donna Kozak and grandfather of Colin, Dominic, Marc and Antonia.