Carmella E. Tirondola, 78, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Columbus Ltach in Newark.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday March 11, 2020. A service was held during the visitation. Entombment at Hollywood Memorial Park.

Born in Newark, Carmella lived in Belleville and the last 5 years in East Orange and worked in sales for TJ Maxx in Fairfield.

She was the mother of Anthony Muro, Bruce Muro, Christina Neilan Pope and the late Doreen Pennella; sister Gary, Dennis, Carl, Shelia and the late Catherine Purpura. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.