Teresa L. Monserate

Teresa Lopez Monserate, 79 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2020 at her home. Born in Carolinas, Puerto Rico on December 20, 1940, she settled in Newark some 48 years ago and eventually to Bloomfield. Teresa was devoted to her family, she loved to cook and always enjoyed beautiful flowers.

She is the beloved mother of Eduardo, Marisol, Maribel & Omayra Ortega Lopez, loving sister of, Ida Monserate, Carmen, Maria Antonia, Antonio & Angel Caraballo. She is also the proud and loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, March 17th at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xaivier Church, 243 Abington Ave., Newark, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.