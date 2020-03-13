Carmella “Millie” Sepe

Carmella “Millie” Sepe, 91 of Virginia, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on March 10, 2020. Born August 31, 1928 in Newark to the late Ralph Iovino & Vincenza Esposito, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield, before moving to Virginia 15 years ago. She was a homemaker devoted to taking care of her family.               She is predeceased by her husband, Rocco (1989) & her siblings; Fay DeNicolas, Antoinette Luciano, Mary Auriemma, Gennaro, Joseph, Anthony “Tony”, Carmine & Ralph Iovino. She is the beloved mother of Joseph Sepe & his wife Ruth, Ronald Sepe & his companion Julia Zippo & Roxanne Williams, loving sister of Louis Iovino, cherished grandmother of Deanna, Ronald A., & Krista Sepe, Victoria & Andrew Williams, proud and loving great grandmother of Adam & Cooper Sepe & Christian Coates.                           Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ (Valet Parking assistance available at the funeral home). www.levandoskigrillo.com. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair.

 

