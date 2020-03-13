Carmella “Millie” Sepe, 91 of Virginia, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on March 10, 2020. Born August 31, 1928 in Newark to the late Ralph Iovino & Vincenza Esposito, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield, before moving to Virginia 15 years ago. She was a homemaker devoted to taking care of her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Rocco (1989) & her siblings; Fay DeNicolas, Antoinette Luciano, Mary Auriemma, Gennaro, Joseph, Anthony “Tony”, Carmine & Ralph Iovino. She is the beloved mother of Joseph Sepe & his wife Ruth, Ronald Sepe & his companion Julia Zippo & Roxanne Williams, loving sister of Louis Iovino, cherished grandmother of Deanna, Ronald A., & Krista Sepe, Victoria & Andrew Williams, proud and loving great grandmother of Adam & Cooper Sepe & Christian Coates. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ (Valet Parking assistance available at the funeral home). www.levandoskigrillo.com. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair.