Juana Tobar de Valle, 92 of West Orange, entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2020. Born October 21, 1927 in Nueva Concepcion, El Salvador, she has lived in the Orange area since 1982. Juana was a devoted mother, lovingly caring for her family all her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Bernardo Valle.

She is the beloved mother of Jose A. Valle, Sara Avillar (Jorge), Vitelia Miranda (Marcos), Santiago Valle (Aide), Miriam Cruz (Salvador), Julia Glass (Pedro), Ricardo Valle, Lucia Guardado (Servelio), Jose B. Valle (Maria) & Manuel Valle (Ana), dear sister of Teresa (en El Salvador), and the proud and loving grandmother to many grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Please visit to leave condolences www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 94 Ridge St., Orange, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

There will be NO VISITATION Monday morning at the Funeral Home. Please meet at church.