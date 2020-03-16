Lucile G. Mason, 94, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home in Montclair, N.J.

Funeral service and interment will be private. Arrangements are by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glen Ridge, Ms. Mason was a lifelong resident of Montclair.

She was the daughter of the late Mayne S. Mason and Rachel Entorf. She is survived by her devoted and loving sister Janet Mason and many dear friends.

A graduate of the Kimberley School, Miss Mason was the first director of development at MKA. She received her B.A. degree from Smith College in theater and music and an M.A. from degree from New York University in communications in education, with another master’s degree in educational sociology and anthropology at NYU. She has also pursued other graduate studies at the University of Michigan, Columbia University and the National Training Laboratory’s institute of Applied Behavioral Science.

After working for the American Broadcasting Company and Compton Advertising Inc., she served as executive director for the Association of Junior Leagues of America, as director of public affairs for Girl Scouts of the USA as well as community relations and development for the Girl Scout Council of Greater New York and as director of public relations for the YWCA of the City of New York. For 10 years, she served on the Board of Counselors of Smith College and was chairman of its Theatre Committee, lecturing at the American Theatre Wing for 8 years.

Lucile Mason was very instrumental in getting leadership jobs for women, while not breaking the glass ceiling, she managed to make many cracks.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presby Memorial Iris Garden or the Smith College Scholastic Association.