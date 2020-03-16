Thomas Bill Galioto, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at University Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Lucy’s Church in Newark at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Bloomfield, He was a lifelong resident there. He was a detective for the Bloomfield Police Dept., retiring in 1991 after 34 years with them. Tom served in the US Army during the Viet Nam Era in the military police for 3 years. He was a member of the Bloomfield Elks.

He was the son of the late Thomas and Marie Galioto, loving companion of Andrea Palazzolo, like a grandfather to Wayne Sarra Jr. and his buddy Jeter.